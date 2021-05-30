NPP bids farewell to Amoako Tuffour

Leading members and officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have attended the burial service of Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour.

Among those who attended were President Nana Akufo-Addo; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay; NPP General Secretary, John Boadu; Chief of Staff Hon. Frema Osei Opare, and other stalwarts.

Dr. Amoako Tuffour until his death was a Presidential Advisor and member of the National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party.

“Dr. Amoako Tuffour’s contribution to the sustenance and growth of Ghana’s democratic development cannot be under-estimated,” Dr Bawumia said.

By Melvin Tarlue