Former Audit Service Boss Burnt To Death

Former Ashanti Regional Director of Ghana Audit Service has reportedly been burnt to death following a fire incident which swept his house.

Stephen Dapaah, 71, had his 5 bedroom house gutted by fire at Aburaso in the Ashanti Region this dawn.

The incident which occurred 1am on Saturday also left five others with serious injuries.

According to information, the victim got trapped in one of the rooms when the fire started.

His charred body was found by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) after the incident.

The GNFS said it has initiated investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the injured are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The body has also been deposited at the morgue of the aforementioned health facility.

By Vincent Kubi