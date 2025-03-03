Former EC Deputy Chairperson Passes On

The late Amadu Sulley

Former Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Amadu Sulley passed on yesterday in Accra.

His burial yesterday at the Madina Public Cemetery attracted many sympathisers from the Islamic community.

Early Life and Education

Amadu Sulley had his elementary school education at Ghana National School (now Richard Akwei Memorial School) in Accra from where he proceeded to the Accra Academy and Opoku Ware School for the Ordinary Level and Advanced Level certificates respectively.

He continued to the University of Ghana and studied for a Diploma in Statistics, obtained in 1985. He obtained a Post Graduate Certificate and Diploma in Public Administration at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 1993 and 1995 respectively. His project work was on the Ghanaian Electoral System.

He was appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in 2012 by then president, John Evans Atta Mills.

He had previously served as the Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the same Commission until his promotion to the rank as Deputy Chairperson. Sulley’s appointment to the rank of a Deputy Chairperson was the first time a career electoral personnel had been appointed to that high rank.

He served as the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations until his dismissal in June 2018 for allegedly illegally transferring votes during the 2016 general election.