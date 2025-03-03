Sonnie Badu Has Paid His $300 Debt – Mzbel

Mzbel, Sonnie Badu

Musician Mzbel has confirmed that gospel artist Sonnie Badu has finally repaid a long-standing debt of $300, bringing an end to a nearly decade-long financial dispute between the two.

In a video circulating online, Mzbel revealed that after publicly disclosing that Sonnie Badu owed her money, a member of his team reached out to settle the debt.

However, the payment was not only the initial amount of $300 but also an additional sum. “After I revealed that Sonnie owed me, someone from his team reached out and paid the money. They even paid more than the initial amount. The payment was supposed to be GH¢4,600, but they paid GH¢5,000. If they request the balance, I’m ready to send it back,” Mzbel stated in the video.

The announcement follows a viral interview on February 26, where Mzbel expressed her frustration over Sonnie Badu’s failure to repay the debt, which she claimed dated back nearly nine years. In the interview, Mzbel shared that she had used her Visa card to cover a payment on Sonnie Badu’s behalf, with the understanding that he would reimburse her.

“He is owing me $300. Anyone who wants to know what happened should pay me, and I will tell them,” Mzbel said during the interview. She went on to explain that despite occasional reminders, Sonnie had often joked about repaying her but never followed through.

With the debt now settled, the matter appears to be resolved, putting an end to the long-standing financial dispute between the two musicians.