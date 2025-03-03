Accountability Key To Meaningful Transformation – Bishop Dr. Titi-Offei

Dignitaries cutting the ribbon to unveil the official name of the University of Gold Coast

The Chancellor of the University of Gold Coast (UGC), Bishop Dr. Gideon Titi-Offei, has emphasised that to drive meaningful transformation, it is essential to demand more from those in power, challenge the status quo, and raise a new generation of visionary leaders.

Speaking at the media launch and inauguration of the council and board of trustees and the rebranding of UGC, formerly Accra Business School (ABS), Bishop Dr. Titi-Offei explained that Ghana does not have a resource problem, but rather, a leadership problem.

“Therefore we cannot build a nation if leadership is treated as privilege instead of a responsibility, we cannot build a great nation if education is seen as formality rather than foundation, and we cannot build a great nation if governance is driven by short-term politics rather than long-term vision,” he stressed.

Touching on the theme for the occasion, “The foundation of a great nation”, he said the university has evolved into a fully chartered institution with a broader academic focus on governance, law, security and diplomacy.

Bishop Dr. Titi-Offei explained that, the university is not just awarding degrees but training a new generation of ethical, competent and action-driven leaders.

The Chancellor of UGC noted that, the world does not honour potential but honours results, therefore, “UGC is not only here to make promises, but to deliver, build and equip leaders with skills and character to lead businesses.”

Notably, the university’s council members and board of trustees were officially inaugurated.

Bishop Titi-Offei underscored that, the inauguration of the university’s council and board of trustees represents a pivotal moment in the institution’s history, assembling a distinguished team of visionary leaders and industry experts dedicated to upholding the university’s tradition of academic and professional excellence.

Vice Chancellor of UGC, Prof. Elvis Cornerstone, stated that the change of the university’s name signifies the institution’s remarkable evolution into a self-sustaining, globally renowned entity, unwaveringly dedicated to upholding the highest standards of academic excellence.

“At the University of Gold Coast, our vision is distinct and unwavering. We aspire to become the premier Christian business university in Africa, setting the benchmark for excellence and innovation in education, and our mission is to nurture a new breed of visionary leaders,” he highlighted.

He mentioned that, their comprehensive five-year strategic plan provides a robust framework for their future growth and development.

“Our commitment to governance reform is evident in our strategic focus on improving institutional effectiveness and aligning policies with global standards, and we will introduce a robust monitoring and evaluation framework for data-driven decisions,” he affirmed.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Kwame Boasiako Omane-Antwi mentioned that to contribute to national development, higher education institutions must execute key pillars outlined by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) 2008.

By Janet Odei Amponsah