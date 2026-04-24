Former IGP Paul Quaye Passes On

The late Paul Tawiah Quaye

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Paul Tawiah Quaye has passed on, a source has hinted DAILY GUIDE.

He handed over to Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan, then Deputy IGP when he was directed to proceed on his 90-day terminal leave between February 5 and May 4, 2013, during the tenure of President John Mahama.

During his tenure as IGP, he pursued reforms to enhance operational efficiency and unity within the force, culminating in his assertion upon departure that he bequeathed a more cohesive and effective Police Service than he met it.

He also completed an Executive Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management while in office, reflecting his emphasis on professional development.

In 2011, he received recognition as the Most Effective and Efficient IGP in West Africa from the West Africa Nobles Forum for his leadership contributions.

Born on May 6, 1953, Quaye joined the Ghana Police Service after obtaining a degree in Computer Science. He began his service as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1980 at age 27, during a period of political transition in Ghana shortly before the establishment of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) regime in late 1981.