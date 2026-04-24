He Grew Up With Nothing. Now He Is Changing Everything — From The Streets Of Ghana To Milton Keynes

Isaac Opoku

A Ghanaian leader based in the UK has been honoured by the Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust — named among the QECT 100 Young Leaders Awardee 2026, a global honour marking what would have been the 100th birthday of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

There are leaders who wait for opportunity. And then there are people like Isaac Opoku, who build it from scratch.

Born and raised in Ghana by a single mother, Isaac grew up understanding what it means to face the world with limited resources but an unlimited drive to do something meaningful with your life. That same drive has taken him from the streets of Accra to the corridors of Cranfield University, the United Nations, European Union, and now to public office in Milton Keynes, where he serves as one of the youngest Councillors on the Campbell Park Community Council, representing the OldBrook Ward.

This month, Isaac received another milestone recognition: he has been named a QECT 100 Young Leaders Awardee 2026 by the Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust, a global honour that marks what would have been the 100th birthday of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It is a fitting tribute to a young man whose life’s work carries the very spirit the award seeks to celebrate: service, determination, and the quiet belief that one person can genuinely change things.

“I never saw my background as a limitation,” Isaac has said. “I saw it as a reason.”

That reason led him to found Starlight Foundation in 2018, a community-based nonprofit that has since transformed the lives of over 30,000 individuals in Ghana. The Foundation works with street-connected children and their families, offering scholarships, vocational training for single mothers, STEAM education, and digital literacy programmes. Its flagship initiative, “Menso Meka Ho Bi” (meaning “I’m also privileged”), gives entire families a genuine pathway out of poverty rather than a temporary hand-out. Starlight Foundation has achieved Special Accreditation at various UN Conferences and contributed to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child’s General Comment 27, influencing global children’s rights policy.

Isaac holds an MSc in Design Engineering from Cranfield University, a Certificate in Sustainability Innovation Strategy from the University of Cambridge, and is a Project Management Professional (PMP). He is also an Aspen UK Rising Leaders Fellow and a Fellow of the African Middle Eastern Leadership Project. Yet for all his international credentials, what defines Isaac is not the list of letters after his name. It is what he does with them.

Now based in Milton Keynes, Isaac brings that same commitment to his local community. As Councillor for OldBrook Ward, his priorities centre on mentoring and youth empowerment, sustainable design and communications, and civic leadership that genuinely reflects the communities it serves. He is passionate about developing safe and inclusive public spaces, improving outcomes for families under pressure, and tackling the creeping social isolation that affects so many neighbourhoods across Britain. In a ward where many residents come from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds, having a Councillor who shares that experience matters enormously.

For young people of the BAME community living in the UK, Isaac’s story sends a clear message: your accent, your postcode, and the circumstances you were born into do not set the ceiling for your ambitions. He has sat in rooms at the United Nations and at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation, and he has sat in school classrooms in Milton Keynes, supporting young people from diverse backgrounds, including those with SEND needs, and he brings the same energy and intention to both.

In 2024 alone, Isaac was named Man of Excellence in Philanthropy in Ghana, was honoured with the Bright Futures Award for Community Impact by Business Executive Ghana, and became a finalist for the prestigious Don Norman Design Award in the United States. His organisation was recognised as Leading Youth-Led Education NGO 2025 by Acquisition International in the UK.

Away from the council chamber and the international stage, Isaac also volunteers as a Peer Mentor with Connection Support in Milton Keynes, working alongside people facing some of life’s most difficult moments: homelessness, housing instability, and mental health challenges. In a role that requires patience, empathy, and genuine human connection, Isaac shows up week after week as a consistent, positive presence in the lives of people who often have very few of those. It is perhaps the quietest part of his story, and in many ways the most important.

But perhaps the most telling thing about Isaac Opoku is not the awards. It is the fact that, amid all of it, he still shows up. He still mentors. He still knocks on doors. He still believes, profoundly and without apology, that public service is a privilege, and that those who have been given a platform have a responsibility to use it well.

For a generation of young people watching, wondering whether someone who looks like them, who started where they started, could ever truly make a difference, Isaac Opoku is a living, breathing answer.

He already has. And he is just getting started.

Source: Starlight Foundation