Former NDC Communication Officer Attacks Radio Presenter

The presenter being attacked by Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa and his accomplice in the studios of Dagbon FM

The former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa, has allegedly attacked one Abubakari Sadiq, a Radio presenter for Dagbon FM based in Tamale in the Northern region.

Information gathered indicates that the former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Officer allegedly attacked the said presenter for allegedly speaking ill about him on live radio.

A viral video circulating on social showed the former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Officer and another person stormed the Dagbon FM in Tamale and attacked the presenter who was on live radii in the studios.

The two allegedly verbally assaulted the presenter and forcibly pulled him out of the studio.

This incident happened on May 3,2023 on World Press Freedom Day.

Many have called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest the former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and his accomplice to serve as a deterrent to other party communicators who take the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile , the former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Officer who doubles as the campaign coordinator for ABA Fuseini, Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu constituency in an interview said he does not regret his actions and that should the said presenter continue to speak ill of him on radio he would do worse things to the presenter.

“He has been speaking ill about me and I have cautioned him severally but he has refused to stop and so what I have done I don’t regret it and if he repeats it again I will do worse things to him,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale