Former Oti Regional Minister Named Bawumia PWDs Campagin Coordinator

Joshua Makubu

The immediate past Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu has been appointed the Campaign Coordinator for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs by the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He has been tasked with the responsibility of leading the charge in mobilizing and rallying all Ghanaians with special needs to support the vision of the presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a statement from the Bawumia Campaign Team, it noted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been a chief advocate for persons with disabilities, special needs, and the vulnerable in Ghana and he’s committed to building an all-inclusive Ghana where the energies and talents of all citizens are harnessed towards the development of the country.

The statement added that ‘’Since 2017, through the advocacy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the percentage allocation for “Persons with Disability” under the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) has been increased from 2% to 3%’’,

It added that ‘’A photo album of “Persons with Disability” which captures their bio-data, form of disability as well as the kind of support needed, has been done in all 261 MMDAs. This has led to efficient and effective disbursement of these funds to meet specific needs and ensure high accountability of the utilization of the support’’.

However, a Total of GHC331,185,775.86 has been disbursed since 2017 to Persons with disability across the 261 MMDAs of which 59,040 Persons have been supported and 52,995 Persons with Disability have been supported with start-up capital amounting to about GHc246,466,603’’.

Additionally, 6,045 Persons with Disability have been supported with startup tools and kits like sewing machines & hairdryers, ovens, shoe-making machines, fridges, and container shops

‘’The support has been decentralized and provided through the District Assemblies PWD fund. The Akufo-Addo government has made the biggest investment in providing Economic support to Persons with Disability than any other government in the 4th republic and this must be consolidated and enhanced’’.

‘’Going into 2025, Dr Bawumia has committed to consolidating this policy of local economic empowerment for citizens with special needs, with the single objective of creating a sustainable form of livelihood as well as contributing towards the growth of the economy’’.

‘’Dr. Bawumia also aims to recruit 1,000 special education teachers retrain teachers on how to work with special needs students and train more speech and language therapists and occupational and behavioral therapists’’ the statement noted.

-BY Daniel Bampoe