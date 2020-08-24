Forum On The State Of The Creative Sector Held

Mark Okraku Mantey

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has held a forum for the stakeholders in the creative arts industry.

The forum was organized to engage with stakeholders in the arts, tourism and culture sectors to deliberate on how to revive the creative sector.

Industry stakeholders including members of ATWAG who attended the forum discussed the state of the creative arts industry and the way forward.

They also shared ideas on how to project the sector to attract more investors.

The President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, was at the forum to brief participants about the activities of the council.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Mantey spelt out some efforts the government had made in developing the creative arts sector in Ghana.

He said although the activities of the council had been fraught with challenges, there had been some successes, too.

Addressing some of the challenges of the industry, the Creative Arts Council President indicated that the unavailability of scientific data on members of the creative arts sector made budgetary allocation for the sector difficult.

He revealed that the council had so far developed a digital system to collate data on its members in this regard.

He also confirmed the allocation of GH¢50 million to the creative arts industry, saying “Monies have been disbursed to members of the creative arts who applied for CAP-NBSSI loans.”

He, however, admitted that the government could not deliver on the promise of building modern theatres; however, plans were advanced to provide mobile tents for events until the Covid-19 pandemic, which stalled the process.

ATWAG is an association of Ghanaian arts writers/journalists and media workers.

It seeks to promote arts, tourism and culture reporting in Ghana while developing the professional capacity and the welfare of its members.

ATWAG is also aimed at promoting co-operation and collaboration among its members and players in the arts, tourism and culture value chain.