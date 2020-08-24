GHS Records 117 New Covid-19 Cases

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 43,622 after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recorded 117 new cases.

According to the latest case management update by the GHS, two more deaths related to the infection have been recorded pushing the toll to 263 from the previous 261.

Also, clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 41,695 and an active case count of 1,664.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 21,684 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,763 cases and the Western Region with 2,947 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,224 cases, Central Region, 1,849 cases, Bono East Region, 746 cases and the Volta Region, 654 cases.

The Western North Region has 598 cases, Northern Region, 497 cases Ahafo Region, 496 cases, and the Bono Region, 480 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 229 cases, Upper West Region has 88 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 18 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri