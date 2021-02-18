Four Grabbed For Possession Of Narcotic Drugs

Four persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly possessing large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in two separate operations conducted at Baatsona and Kaneshie in Accra.

The suspects are 25-year-old Liberian, King Joway, 24-year-old Suleiman Abubakar, 24-year-old Adams Abdullai and 23-year-old Richard Ofori.

A search in their individual rooms revealed three compressed parcels of dried leaves, 34 sachets of dried leaves, and quantities of some dried leaves; all suspected to be Indian hemp, seven Rizla paper for wrapping tobacco, three pairs of scissors and one empty sachet.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police, DSP Efia Tenge, who briefed the media on the arrest, said that about 12:39am on Monday morning, the Baatsona Divisional Operation team intercepted King Joway, the Liberian with some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

She said the suspect was arrested and upon interrogation and investigation, he led the team to Lashibi, where he had his source of supply.

“Suspect pointed out Suleiman Abubakar and Adams Abdullai as his source of supply,” DSP Efia Tenge stated.

She said on the spot search in their individual rooms by the police revealed several quantities of compressed parcels of dried leaves, concealed in different forms.

DSP Tenge said the three were sent to the divisional command together with the evidence for further investigations and prosecution.

She maintained that around 1:30pm on Monday, February 15, 2021, the Kaneshie Police also arrested another suspect, Richard Ofori, for carrying dried leaves suspected to be narcotics.

Suspect Ofori is alleged to have concealed the dried leaves in a black polythene bag and hidden it in a smock he was wearing.

“He was carrying the said cannabis to board a commercial vehicle when the police grabbed him under the foot bridge at the market and taken to the station for further interrogation,” DSP Tenge explained.

The suspect is in police custody pending further investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey