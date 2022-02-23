Four Remanded For Robbery at Sogakofe

The Sogakofe Circuit Court has remanded four persons into Police custody for robbery, contrary to section 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, Act 29.

The four colluded and robbed passengers on the Sogakofe Accra Highway on January 16, 2022, at about 9:00 pm.

The four who are to reappear on March 2, 2022, include Agbetsi Atsu Elijah aka Pizza, a tiler, and a native of Akatsi-Gefia. He is the first accused and mastermind of the alleged robbery.

His accomplices are Elliot Ahu, a music instructor and a native of Tefle, Gayi Jacob, an auto mechanic and native of Tefle, and Issak Alhaji, unemployed and also a native of Tefle. The three were charged with abetment, also contrary to the Criminal Offences Act.

The Police Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Jacob Awiagah who presented the facts of the case prayed the court to remand the accused persons to allow for further investigations. The Court presided over by His Lordship Isaac Addo granted the plea and remanded the accused persons.

Narrating the incident, the Prosecutor said on January 16, 2022, two women, Ellen Dike a businesswoman, a native of Imo State, Nigeria but a resident of Tamale, and Guira Salimatu is also a businesswoman, a native of Burkina Faso, and resident of Tema were travelling together with other male passengers from Aflao to Accra when they were attacked.

On reaching Tefle on the Aflao to Accra Highway near Sogakofe, their car developed a fault. They alighted to allow the driver to fix the vehicle. While waiting they went across the road to ease themselves.

While there, the third accused person, Gayi Jacob approached them and asked what they were doing there. A few seconds later the other accused persons, Agbetsi Atsu Elijah aka Pizza, Elliot Ehu, and Issak Alhaji approached.

Elliot watched out while the two others assisted Atsu Pizza to rob the victims while threatening them with a sharp object. Ellen Dike was robbed of her brown bag valued at GHc75 containing iPhone 7plus valued at GHc865m, 1 Samsung Galaxy s8 valued at GHC2,597, 1 keypad phone at Ghc100, an ATM card, and cash of 6000 Naira. The rest are a bunch of keys, jewelry, phone accessories valued at GHC50, and a cash amount of GHC203. Thus, all are valued at GHc3890 and 600 Naira. Atsu Pizza slapped Ellen in the face and pushed her when she resisted. In the process of falling, she saw the face of Atsu and heard his name being mentioned as Pizza by his accomplices.

With the help of Issak Alhaji, Atsu Pizza robbed Guira Salimata of her iPhone 11 pro valued at Ghc3800 and cash of Ghc20. The male passengers bolted after an Infinix mobile phone was taken from one of them. The driver, Prosper Ahiabu, who had gone for help returned with some community members. Unfortunately, the accused persons had bolted with their booty.

The fourth accused, Issak Alhaji, Nicodemus returned to assist the victims and Police to retrieve missing items.

Atsu Pizza and Elliot Ehu were arrested and paraded together with other suspects for identification. The victims identified Pizza. He and Elliot admitted to the offence and mentioned Jacob and Issak as their accomplices.

They later led Police in retrieving the items at their abode at Tefle. The Infinix phone was retrieved from Jacob upon his arrest on January 30, 2022. Issak was arrested later but he denied the offence. After thorough investigation, accused persons were charged with the offences of Robbery and Abetment of Robbery contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29, and arraigned before the Sogakofe Circuit Court.

They have been remanded into Police custody to reappear on March 2, 2022.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)