Kelvyn Boy Granted Bail, Flies To Nigeria

Kelvyn Boy in Nigeria

Afrobeat musician, Kelvyn Boy has reportedly been granted bail of GHC200,000 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with two sureties.

This comes after Wednesday morning reports that he was remanded into police custody by the Adentan circuit court.

Kelvin was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted his baby mama.

The musician allegedly subjected his lady to some severe beating.

He was alleged to have stamped on her ribs and used an iron rod to hit her back and right-hand several times.

Wednesday afternoon after reports of his bail started circulating, Kelvyn Boy shared a post on his Instagram indicating that he is in Nigeria.

“Lagos I’m in your city…what’s good ?#Downflat,” he wrote.