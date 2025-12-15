Fr. Dogli Memorial Institute Named Best Practical Agriculture SHS

The school management with the award

Fr. Dogli Memorial Technical Institute has been crowned the National Best Senior High School in Practical Agriculture for 2025, earning national acclaim for its exceptional commitment to hands-on agricultural training, innovation, and food production.

The honour was conferred at the 2025 National Farmers’ Day celebration held in Ho under the theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana and secure the future.”

The Principal of the School, Mrs. Brigitte Afi Dzakah, described the award as a major milestone for the school, noting that the achievement stems from a strong foundation laid by past leaders, which she and her team have strengthened through expanded programmes and the adoption of modern farming techniques.

According to her, the school’s vast land resources have enabled it to diversify its agricultural portfolio significantly.

“We have vast land resources, and we have fully utilised them to diversify our agricultural activities. Not many institutions in Ghana have such an opportunity,” she disclosed.

In recent years, the school’s agricultural department has experienced remarkable growth, with students actively engaging in crop production, piggery, poultry, and other practical ventures designed to equip them with employable skills. These initiatives, she noted, have not only enhanced the school’s practical training capacity but also contributed to national food production and improved the quality of technical education.

Mrs. Dzakah acknowledged the efforts of staff, students, and development partners whose dedication made the national recognition possible. She reaffirmed the school’s commitment to strengthening agricultural education and contributing to the country’s food security agenda.

Fr. Dogli Memorial Technical Institute currently operates a robust agricultural enterprise that spans both crop and livestock production. Its ventures include maize, cocoa, coffee and vegetable farms, a seven-acre oil palm plantation, mushroom production, piggery, sheep and goat rearing, and a vibrant poultry unit.

These activities serve a dual purpose providing hands-on training for students and supporting the school’s feeding programme.

The Principal revealed that the availability of fresh produce from the school’s farms has significantly improved the nutritional quality of meals served to students, a factor she said has contributed to a sharp rise in enrolment.

“Most students who come to us always talk about the nutritious meals we provide. With our vegetables, fruits and livestock products, we are able to enrich their diet. It has even doubled our first-year intake this year,” she disclosed.

As part of the award package, the school received a 32-seater mini bus, GH¢100,000 cash, and an 18-unit classroom block from the Government of Ghana.

Mrs. Dzakah described the new classroom block as a timely intervention that will ease congestion and enhance teaching and learning. “That alone will reduce the burden on us. It will support teaching and learning and allow us to expand our programmes further,” she stressed.

She encouraged other educational institutions across the country to invest in agriculture, emphasising its potential to reduce feeding costs, improve student nutrition, and equip learners with practical, employable skills.

“For other schools, I advise them to go into farming because it helps, especially with feeding students. Agriculture is not only profitable but also essential for developing practical skills and fostering independence among young people,” she stated.

The recognition of Fr. Dogli Memorial Technical Institute further underscores and strengthens the school’s reputation as a trailblazer in practical agricultural education, inspiring institutions across the country to embrace innovation, sustainability, and experiential learning for greater impact.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho