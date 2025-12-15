Palestinian Minister Ends Ghana Tour

Dr. Varsen O.V. Agharbekian

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Dr. Varsen O.V. Agharbekian, has officially ended her visit to Ghana, engagement which aims at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

According to her, the visit focused on enhancing political consultations while discussing issues of mutual interest to consolidate the long-standing ties between the two nations.

As part of her visit, Dr. Agharbekian paid a courtesy call on some Ministers of State, civil society groups and religious leaders.

Earlier, Dr. Agharbekian visited the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, where she laid a wreath in honour of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, describing him as a symbol of African solidarity and anti-colonial struggle.

She also used the opportunity to plant a tree at the Embassy of the State of Palestine, which according to her symbolises the long-standing relationship between Ghana and the State of Palestine.

Addressing the media, the minister described the ongoing violations against Palestinians by Israel as genocide, and expressed gratitude for the demonstrations and public expressions of solidarity held in Accra and other parts of Ghana.

The minister also commended Ghanaians, especially President John Mahama and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for their continuous support to the people of Palestine.

She noted that while a ceasefire is currently in place in Gaza, it remains fragile and incomplete, as Israel continues to attack Palestinians.

She stressed the urgent need for a sustainable ceasefire, warning that any delay will result in further loss of Palestinian lives, and highlighted the severe humanitarian challenges of food shortages, water, medicine and weaponisation of basic necessities in the region.

Dr. Agharbekian further emphasised the importance of international recognition of the State of Palestine, noting that 160 countries have so far extended recognition, but however called for sustained efforts to strengthen Palestine’s legal and diplomatic standing.

She reiterated Palestine’s commitment to peace and security with its neighbours, including Israel, stressing that lasting peace requires respect for sovereignty, international law and the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister said though her visit was short, it was highly productive, and expressed hope that the two countries friendship will continue to wax stronger in the years ahead.

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt, also received a citation and a medal on behalf of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, for his advocacy for the Palestinian cause and role in promoting friendship as well as cooperation between Ghana and Palestine.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah