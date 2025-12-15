The Perils Of Constitutional Tinkering: A Warning To Ghana And Africa

The Statue of the Amazon (L’Amazone) in Cotonou, Benin

In the annals of African politics, few actions have sown more seeds of discord and instability than the reckless manipulation of national constitutions to extend presidential term limits.

This insidious practice, often cloaked in the guise of “stability” or “continuity,” has repeatedly plunged nations into chaos, eroded democratic norms, and invited authoritarianism. As a progressive African and a staunch advocate for constitutional integrity, I decry this trend with unwavering conviction.

It is a betrayal of the people’s trust and a direct path to tyranny, where leaders, intoxicated by power, begin to view themselves as indispensable deities. One need only look across the continent for glaring examples of how such tinkering has backfired spectacularly.

In Benin, the recent constitutional reform approved by parliament in November 2025 extended presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, ostensibly to align election cycles and foster efficiency. Yet, this move under President Patrice Talon has already sparked turmoil, culminating in a foiled coup attempt just weeks later, where mutinous soldiers briefly seized control before being repelled with the support of the Nigerian Air Force.

What was sold as a benign adjustment has instead heightened tensions, underscoring how term extensions can destabilise even relatively stable nations. Patrice Talon is doing so well in the area of infrastructure, greenery and modernising the country. Yet it did not stop adventurists from taking over.

This is no isolated incident. In Burundi, former President Pierre Nkurunziza’s controversial bid for a third term in 2015, achieved through constitutional reinterpretation, ignited widespread protests, violence, and a refugee crisis that displaced hundreds of thousands. The ensuing unrest led to economic collapse and ongoing political fragility, proving that forcing one’s prolonged rule invites rebellion rather than reverence.

Similarly, in Guinea, Alpha Condé’s push for a third term via constitutional changes in 2020 provoked mass demonstrations and ultimately a military coup in 2021, ousting him and plunging the country into transitional uncertainty. Uganda offers another cautionary tale: President Yoweri Museveni’s removal of term limits in 2005, followed by age limit adjustments, has entrenched his rule for nearly four decades. In Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe’s evasion of term limits contributed to economic ruin and hyperinflation, ending in a 2017 coup that exposed the rot of unchecked power.

These cases illustrate a pattern: what begins as a “minor” amendment often spirals into coups, civil strife, and democratic backsliding, as seen in Chad, Gabon, and Sudan as well. At the heart of this malaise lies sycophancy — the fawning adulation of courtiers who prop up leaders’ egos for personal gain. As the eminent Kenyan scholar P.L.O. Lumumba astutely observed, “Once you treat people like God for too long, they begin to think that they are God.” This quote rings painfully true in Africa, where bootlickers masquerading as loyalists whisper temptations of eternal rule, ignoring the havoc it wreaks on society.

Tragically, Ghana is not immune to this virus. Even as President John Dramani Mahama has made it clear he harbours no interest in pursuing an extension after 2028 —respecting our Constitution’s two-term limit — certain politicians, self-proclaimed “men of God,” and opportunistic voices clamour for just that.

They proclaim visions of a Mahama extension as if divinely ordained, falling over each other in a spectacle of confusion and self-serving flattery. This is nothing short of sycophancy at its worst: a desperate bid to curry favour, devoid of principle or patriotism. Such confusionists must be called out and redirected to channel their energies into productive endeavours— like addressing Ghana’s pressing issues of carnage on our roads every week, corruption in the civil services, and economic inequality — rather than peddling fantasies that undermine our hard-won democracy.

Ghana’s Constitution, forged in the fires of past military rule, enshrines term limits to prevent the very excesses we see elsewhere. We must vigilantly guard it against any whisper of amendment for that benefits a sitting President. Let us learn from Africa’s scarred history: true leadership lies in graceful exit, not eternal grasp. To my fellow Ghanaians, I implore: reject the siren call of sycophants and uphold the sanctity of our democratic framework. Our future depends on it.

Source: Ras Mubarak