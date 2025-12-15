Traders Protest Eviction

Some of the temporary structures

Traders operating in some temporary structures along the Takoradi-Cape Coast road have been asked to relocate their structures to make way for the dualisation of the stretch.

However, the traders seemed not to be enthused by the order and are protesting the eviction notice served by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA).

The Assembly issued a three-day ultimatum for the relocation of all temporary structures along the road in the metropolis.

The Takoradi-Cape Coast dualisation project is under the current government’s “Big Push” Agenda.

The traders protesting are only those occupying temporary structures along the SECKO Junction-Skyy Power FM stretch.

The Assembly has, therefore, had a meeting with the affected traders during which the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Frederick Faidoo, explained that the decision, though painful, was necessary.

He stated that the Assembly is acting on a directive from the Ghana Highways Authority to clear all temporary structures along the highway corridor.

“While we initially granted permits to operate along the road, we are now obliged to ensure your evacuation.

“We called this meeting as a courtesy; otherwise, the contractor would have proceeded without consultation,” Mayor Faidoo said.

He added, “We are all connected. Some of you have operated these businesses for over 30 years and support your families from them.”

The explanation did not go down well with the affected traders, who described their eviction as unfavourable and unjust.

Many of the traders indicated that they recently paid substantial fees to the Assembly for their operation permits.

“What happens to the GHȼ300, GHȼ800, and GHȼ1,000-plus fees we have paid? We suggest a refund to help us finance the relocation.

“We cannot stop the government’s project. All we ask for is an extension to move our items. It is barely three months since the Assembly was demanding permit fee payments,” they asserted.

In a related development, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) is preparing to engage owners of permanent structures along the road that have been marked by the Ghana Highways Authority for demolition.

Sources indicate the Ministry of Roads and Highways is yet to assign a team to conduct a property evaluation of all affected properties for the requisite compensation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi