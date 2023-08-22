Frank Naro, Amerado Collaborate On ‘Ye Gyina Mu’

Frank Naro

Popular Ghanaian actor and musician, Frank Naro, has released another groundbreaking single titled ‘Ye Gyina Mu’, featuring Amerado.

The single, released two weeks ago alongside its video, is already enjoying massive rotations on the electronic media. It was produced by beatmaker Kin Dee.

The song is a party song backed by great and soothing tunes. As regards lyrics, arrangements, instrumentation and sound quality, the song is second to none.

It’s the complete package: a melodic production, amazing vocals and an appealing rhythm. It has a danceable feel which sits well with the message that relaxation and enjoyment should constantly be part of us.

‘Ye Gyina Mu’ featuring Amerado is currently available on all streaming platforms and the music video is also available on YouTube now.

Industry players have described the new single as a very good song that would surely earn Frank Naro a lot of respect in the music industry.

Credited with a number of songs, Frank Naro with the release of his new single is expected to take the music industry by storm.

The song, which is by all standards among the greatest compositions made by Frank Naro, is expected to enjoy huge downloads on various digital music platforms such as Amazon, You Tube, ITunes among others.

Hopes are that Frank Naro, who is working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure his presence is felt in the music industry in Ghana, will climb up the music chart in a matter of weeks because many music enthusiasts in the country love his songs.

With his unique style of delivery, Frank Naro, credited with over ten singles, has worked with a number of celebrated artistes such as Keche, Guru, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Medikal, Flowking Stone, Quamina MP among others.

By George Clifford Owusu