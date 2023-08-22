2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Launched

Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager, Spirits and RTD, Guinness Ghana

The 2023 edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has officially been launched at a ceremony held at the premises of Multichoice Ghana in Accra.

The launch ceremony attracted industry stakeholders which include DJs, radio presenters, and the media among others.

This year’s event has some new and exciting twists to build excitement and participation, with exciting and innovative initiatives lined up to entertain Ghanaians and celebrate DJs.

These include regional and campus roadshows, capacity building and empowerment clinics, Smirnoff Ice Dome – an epic experience at various university campuses which highlights Campus DJs and other engagement opportunities.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of Merqury Republic, Stella Gyimaah Larbi, noted that brewery company Guinness Ghana comes on board this year as a partner.

She underscored the importance of the partnership, stating that it will span a period of three years. This, she noted, represents a significant investment in the Ghanaian music and creative arts industry.

“Over the years, Africa’s DJ scene has seen remarkable growth and has been at the forefront of promoting Africa’s diverse music scene, bringing to the fore the ingenuity and creativity of our music talents while promoting our music and culture.

“The Ghana DJ Awards was initiated by astute Ghanaian DJ, Merqury Quaye to celebrate DJs, provide support, nurture, and unlock the immense and untapped potentials of the sector,”she stated.

On her part, the Marketing Manager for Spirits and RTDs at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Yaa Amoah-Owusu noted that “at Guinness Ghana Breweries, we remain committed to the growth and development of Ghana’s entertainment and burgeoning creative economy. We believe that one of the ways we can achieve this is to support Ghana’s DJ industry – a sector that has received little to no attention over the years.”

“Through this partnership, we look forward to celebrating and recognising the contributions of DJs to the entertainment industry and beyond. Key for us at Guinness Ghana is to promote diversity and inclusion within the sector while unearthing and nurturing the talents of aspiring DJs,” she added.