NAPO Hails NPA For Tug Of War Triumph

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has commended the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) tug of war team for emerging tops in the Ghana Energy Games Tug of War competition at the Akuse Club House.

Dubbed, ‘Energy Pass Energy Contest’, the recently held event drew all energy companies in the country to Akuse.

In a grueling tug of war competition that featured Ghana Gas Company Limited and 14 other institutions, the NPA emerged as Group B champions, which pit them against Volta River Authority (VRA), Group A champions, in the finals.

Displaying good teamwork and excellent skill, NPA pulled two straight to emerge champions in the final duel.

“Kudos to the entire team for this feat, we are proud of you,” the minister stated.

From The Sports Desk