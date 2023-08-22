GNPC Fastest Speedster Flies To US

Barnabas Aggerh

Another Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s (GNPC) Fastest Human Speedsters Club 2023 member, Barnabas Aggerh, has received his US visa and is expected to leave Ghana tonight.

The trip is to enable him begin school and training in Florida in the coming weeks.

And to the founder of GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human, Reks Brooby, the gesture, one of the many from GNPC, has helped revive athletics in the country.

He said in an interview, “Thanks to GNPC for the support all these years, the socio-economic benefit this support will do for the athlete and Ghana cannot be quantified in monetary terms, I feel fulfilled when l see developments like this.”

“Refreshingly, he has received unflinching support from the first winner of GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 2013, Florida-based Emmanuel Dassor. We thank him too,” he added.

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Race is an initiative designed a decade ago to revive athletics in schools.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum