Freddie Blay Assures support for NPP Grassroots

Freddie Blay

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has assured the grassroots of the party’s support and efforts to deal with all their issues in the party’s second term.

Mr. Blay made this assurance after some grassroots members of the party complained that, a number of the party bigwigs have refused to answer their calls and snubbed them after securing power in 2016.

Addressing a section of the party grassroots at the under-bridge event center at East Legon in Accra, the chairman said he has heard the concerns and assured them of resolving such problems.

“We thank all of you for the work you put into the campaign making the party win for the second term. We heard some of you have some problems but let me assure you that we will solve all those problems”, he said.

He also called on the youth to continuously support the New Patriotic Party and His Excellency Nana Akufo – Addo to fulfil his promise to the country as promised.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is challenging the 2020 election results as declared by the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke