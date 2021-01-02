Patapaa Weds German Girlfriend, Shy To Kiss

Ghanaian musician, Patapaa, has finally tied the nuptial knot with his beautiful German girlfriend, Liha Miller.

The wedding ceremony took place on January 2, 2021 at the Cedi Lounge and Kitchen in Agona Swedru, Central Region.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker in videos seen by DGN Online, appeared shy when the “you may kiss your bride” moment came.

But his German wife was certainly not prepared to let the moment pass without giving him a deep kiss.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJi0vQtJFk8/?igshid=sfps0z4ux60d

White wedding as Musician Patapaa marries his German girlfriend happening now in Swedru! I love your suit man! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NSXgsa8qyk — Phylx Akakpo (@iamphylxgh) January 2, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue