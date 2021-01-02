I Never Said 2020 Election Was Rigged – Mac Manu

Peter Mac Manu

The 2020 election campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, has denied saying the December 7, 2020 general elections were rigged.

In a disclaimer, he stated a post on social media claiming that he admitted the elections last year were rigged, was fake.

“The recent elections were free and fair and have been confirmed by both CSOs and credible international observers. Ghanaians have decided on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana,” he said.

Below is his disclaimer

DISCLAIMER

Hon. Peter Mac Manu, writes

My attention has been drawn to a post on social media that I have conceded that the recent elections were rigged. I want to state clearly without mincing words that, I have not made such remarks. Anyone who reads it should disregard it because it’s fake and a figment of someone’s imagination. The recent elections were free and fair and have been confirmed by both CSOs and credible international observers. Ghanaians have decided on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana. And we do not have time to waste with time wasters.

Mr. Peter Mac Manu

Campaign Manager,

New Patriotic Party

By Melvin Tarlue