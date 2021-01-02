Nana Akufo-Addo, others nominated for African Leadership Awards

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo and other Ghanaian Leaders have received various nominations for the 9th edition of the African Leadership Magazine Awards (ALM) 2020.

Mr Akufo-Addo was nominated for the category of African Political Leader of the year awards, competing in the same category with Senegal President, Macky Sall, South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Tanzania President, John Magufuli.

The ALM African Political Leader category is open to an African, whose contribution has immensely contributed to deepening democracy and democratic values in the continent.

Other notable Ghanaian leaders include, Managing Director for Unity Oil Limited, Kwame Kyei, was nominated for the category of African Energy Leader of the year, while the founder and president of ASHESI University, Dr. Patrick Awuah Jr. also received a nomination for the category of African Educationist of the year.

According to the organizers of the ALM Awards, voting opens across the continent by visiting, www.africanleadershipmagazine.co.uk to select winners for the various category and ends on 8 January 2021.

Below are some distinguished Africans who made the shortlist of nominees in different categories, and all Africans are welcomed to vote:

African Climate Champion of the year awards category

1. Agnes Matilda Kalibata – President Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, Rwanda

Mithika Mwenda –

1. Executive Director, Pan Africa Climate Justice Alliance, Kenya

Balgis Osman Elasha –

1. Climate Change Expert, Morocco

2. Graca Machel – Former First Lady and Climate Activist, Mozambique

African Peace and Security leader of the year awards category

1. Gen. Vincent Nundwe – Army Commander, Malawi

2. Idriss Deby Itno – President of CHAD

Pravind

1. Jugnauth – Prime Minister of Mauritius

2. Goodluck Jonathan – Former President of Nigeria

3. LT. Gen. Placid Segokgo – Commander, Botswana Defense Force (BDF)

African Young Person of the year awards category

1. Eder Pale – Founder and CEO Mozhandlings, Mozambique

2. Ezra Olubi and Shola Akinlade – Founder Paystack Nigeria

3. Sadio Mane – Footballer, Senegal

4. Oluseun Onigbinde – Budgit, Nigeria

African Energy Leader of the year category

1. Kwame Kyei – MD/CEO Unity Oil Limited, Ghana

Nkechi Obi

1. – MD/CEO Techno Oil, Nigeria

2. Dame Winifred Akpani – MD/CEO Northwest Petroleum and Gas Limited, Nigeria

Paulino Jeronimo –

1. President, Angolan National Petroleum and Gas Agency

African Female Leader of the year category

1. Mr. Salva Akhannouch – CEO AKSAL group, Morocco

2. Mrs. Tiguidanke Camara – Chairman and CEO, TMG group, Guinea

Mrs. Vera Songwe –

1. Executive Secretary (UNECA) DR. Princess Vicky Haastrup – Vice-chairman, ENL Consortium Limited, Nigeria

African Public Health Champion of the year category

1. Dr. John Nkengasong – Director-General Africa CDC. Cameroon

2. Jean-Jacques Muyembe – Ebola Vaccine ,Congo

Ola Brown

1. – Founder Flying Doctors, Nigeria

Africa Agriculture Development Champion of the year

1. Folorunso Muyiwa – Founder/ CEO Porkmoney, Nigeria

2. Issad Rebrab, – Founder and Cevital Group Algeria

Onyeka Akumah

1. – CEO Farmcrowdy, Nigeria

2. Noel Doyle – CEO Tiger Brands, South Africa

Lionel Souland –

1. Managing Director, Cargill West Africa

Africa Educationist of the year

1. Dr. Patrick Awuah Jr. – Founder/ president of ASHESI University, Ghana

2. Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo – VC Niger Delta University, Nigeria

3. Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng -VC University of Cape Town, South Africa

4. Prof.Yusuf Datti B. Ahmed – Founder and Pro-Chancellor, Baze University, Nigeria

African Industrialist of the year

1. Onsi Sawiris – Founder Drascom group of company

2. Naushad Merali – Chairman Sameer Group

3. Nicky Oppenheimer – Chairman, Oppenheimer Generation

4. Abdulsamad Rabiu, BUA Group, Nigeria

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke