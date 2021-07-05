Freddie Blay Breaks Ground for Volta Regional NPP Office Complex

The National Chairman of the Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has cut sod to begin the construction of the Volta Regional headquarters of the party in Ho, the regional capital.

The project which is expected to be completed by the end of the year is estimated to cost about Ghc1.2 million. When completed, it will have offices for all regional officers, and an executive conference room. A second phase which includes a conference centre would commence soon after the first phase.

The project, initiated by the Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanyah is near Dave-Junction, off the Ho-Kpetoe road.

The National Chairman, Mr. Blay who described the initiative as laudable commended the regional chairman and his team for the vision of providing a permanent office for the NPP in the region, the stronghold of its opposition.

He stressed that apart from providing an “important base for the administration of the party in the region,…the foundation we lay in Ho today is part of the NPP’s strategy to consolidate our presence in each region by creating and building a home for our members.”

To him, the headquarters is more than just a home. It is also an administrative hub that enables the party to coordinate and build on its networks in the regions. “A permanent headquarters provides us with an important base to strengthen the party’s organisational efforts in the regions,” he added.

He therefore pledged the support of the National Party to the project and announced a Ghc 100,000 cash donation from the party and a Ghc 50,000 personal donation towards the project.

Fred Oware, the CEO of Bui Power Authority who spoke on behalf of the Vice President, Dr Bawumia announced a cash donation of GHc 20,000 and 500 bags of cement from the Vice President as initial support.

He praised the founding fathers of the NPP in the region for the hard work done in growing the NPP in such tough terrain. He commended successive executives and current leaders for sustaining the legacy.

The Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanyah popularly referred to as Major said after staying in a rented premises since 1992, it was time to move the party into a permanent office complex to accommodate party officers and its increasing supporters.

He said many, particularly political appointees have enjoyed many opportunities from the party and it was time to also do something worthwhile for the NPP. He said, “We cannot continue to build and live in mansions as beneficiaries of the legacy of the elephant and yet deny the elephant a decent and a suitable abode.”

He commended his predecessor, John-Peter Amewu for expanding and renovating the current regional office, but maintained that “the party deserves better than we have offered it.”

The ceremony, which was chaired by Dr. George Tettey, a Regional party patron, also had other party leaders in attendance. They include the National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, former Regional chairman and founding member, Kenwud Nuworsu, some MMDCEs, Constituency Executives, among others.

Other donations announced include GHc50,000 each from President Akufo-Addo, and Mr. Francis Nyonyo, Council of State Member. GHc20,000 and 1000 bags of cement from Trades Minister, Alan Kyeremanten. Ghc20,000 from Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, H.E. Gina Blay, Ghc 20,000 worth of cement from former Chieftaincy Minister, Kofi Dzamesi and GHc25,000 from former Railways Development Minister, Joe Ghartey.

