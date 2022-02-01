Freddie Blay Is Bereaved

Abraham Blay

The Blay family is sad to announce the death of their brother, Abraham Blay (Abe) who passed away on Sunday January 23, 2022 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was a former tutor of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) Takoradi.

Abe was an elder brother of Freddie Blay, NPP National Chairman, Prof Sammy Blay of National Academy of Professional Studies, Australia and Ms Ama Blay of Takoradi.

He was also a junior brother to Lawyer Lucie Ekeleba Blay, Leo and Daniel Blay and the late Eddie Blay.

Abe is survived by his wife, Mrs Dorcas Blay and his five children: Mrs Cynthia Arthur, Abraham Blay Jnr., Mrs Eunice Appiah, Rev. Gabriel Eti Blay, and Pastor Robert Blay

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.