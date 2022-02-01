Tema ECG Invest GH3million On System Improvement

The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has invested a total of GHC3,262,795.98 on seven major system improvement works from July to December 2021.

The system improvement projects in the region, forms part of a grand corporate plan of ensuring reliable power supply and delivery of safe and quality electricity services to customers. The projects, each of which costs above GHC200,000.00 include system injections and replacement of obsolete equipment.

Speaking on the projects at an interaction with a cross section of media persons, the General Manager for the Region, Ing. Emmanuel Akinie added that “ECG is continuously working diligently towards its mandate and that such system improvement works are needed to ensure the integrity of the system, and to extend supply to new customers”.

Giving a breakdown, he said that out of the seven major projects, three of them covered the replacement of cables within the Tema Metropolis at a cost of GHC2,364,801.12 while the rest of the funding was allocated to system injections because there was the need to add more transformers to the power system or network in order to improve the quality of supply.

He added that “these injections become necessary as the customer population grows and existing transformers become overburdened.

The General Manager noted that if such injections are not done timely, the existing transformers serving customers could either get damaged or the customer end voltage will be substandard”.

Ing. Akinie indicated that ECG needs to undertake such works in order to keep the power on for customers as much as possible.

He therefore used the opportunity with the media to urge customers to pay their bills promptly so that the company could generate the needed revenue to improve the system and delight customers in several ways.

He encouraged customers to pay their bills on time, as that will also prevent them from accumulating their bills.

For those engaged in power theft, he stated that,“we constantly monitor the consumption of our meters both at the offices and on the field. There are sanctions in place so if anyone does not want to be found on the wrong side of the law, they should endeavor to do the right thing and stop the illegal connection.