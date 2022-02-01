Avcontech Security CEO Donates To Alma Mater

Nana Kweku Ofori Attah presenting the buckets of paints to Madam Comfort Appiah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avcontech Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian-owned technology company has donated buckets of paints to the University Practice Junior High School, at Effutu / Winneba in the Central Region.

The donation was aimed at giving the school a facelift after it has been abandoned for several years.

He also adopted one of the classroom blocks to renovate it for effective teaching and learning.

In an interview with DGN Online, Nana Kweku Ofori Attah said he once visited his alma mater and discovered that the school’s building block had not been painted for years.

“I also realized that some of the classrooms were in a deplorable state and needed to be renovated.

He revealed that during a discussion with authorities of the school, it came to light that the school needed painting to give it a facelift.

“They also revealed to me how thieves broke into the offices to steal items including awards won over the years.

So to make the place conducive for effective teaching and learning and also for me to be proud of the school that has shaped me to be who I am today, I decided to donate the buckets of paints to the school, adopt one of the classroom blocks to renovate and also help install security cameras to improve the security situation of the school,” he revealed.

He called on his mates to help put the school back to its right shape.

Madam Comfort Amoaning Appiah who received the items expressed her gratitude to Nana Ofori Attah for remembering the school and donating the paints to beautify the school.

Mr. Ofori Attah also visited the police station in the town to discuss security issues with the Divisional commander, chief superintendent Jerry Darko.

He has promised to donate security cameras to the police station to improve security for personnel providing security to the people in the area.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey