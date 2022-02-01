Manasseh, Others Ordered To Furnish Court With Affidavit In Opposition

An Accra High Court has ordered counsel for Manasseh Azure, Edwin Appiah, Sulemana Braimah and Media Foundation for West Africa to furnish it with their affidavit in opposition to an application for contempt of court initiated against them by the Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI).

This was after the court presided over by Justice Harriet Akweley Quaye had indicated that the court had not received its copy of the statement of defence which counsel for the defendants, Samson Anyenini, said was filed last Friday, January 28, 2022.

Appearing before the court, Kwaku Paintsil, counsel for LCI indicated to the court that he was informed by the defendant’s counsel that they had filed their affidavit in opposition but added that the plaintiff had not been served.

He therefore, inquired from the court whether it had been provided with its copy of the statement of defence and Justice Jane Akweley Quaye answered in the negative.

The court was expected to give directions in the matter but was unable to do as it did not have the affidavit in opposition.

Mr. Paintsil also requested from the court if could take a look at the defendant’s copy and give directions but the trial judge said she cannot give directions without having the response.

She therefore, ordered counsel for the defendants to ensure that the court gets its copy of their affidavit in opposition and subsequently adjourned the case to February 14. 2022.

The Church cited the three for publishing what it described as publishing “highly prejudicial articles and commentaries” as well as made “conclusive statements of facts on unresolved issues which are yet to be determined by the High Court.”

The motion which was filed by Kweku Paintsil of Goshen Chambers on behalf of the church is urging the High Court to commit the respondents to prison for contempt of court for the publications.

LCI’s application for contempt of court against Manasseh and the other defendants stems from separate suits initiated by six former pastors of the church over Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.

They are also seeking a compensation to cover some alleged investments they made in schools, churches of the LCI and for rental of cars while in the service of LCI as well as monies they spent on accommodation.