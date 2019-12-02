Freddies Corner Boss Donates GH¢ 10,000 To Asuom SHS

Dr Alfred Korlie Matey

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Freddies Corner, dealer of mobile phones trading company, Dr Alfred Korlie Matey, has donated GH¢ 10,000 to the Asuom Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

That was when he led a fundraising ceremony as part of activities to

mark the Golden jubilee celebration of the Asuom Senior High School last Saturday.

Dr Matey, an old student of the school, recounted the harships they went through during their school days.

Serving as chairman for the occasion, he said the school is now blessed with many social amenities.

“We fetched our drinking water from streams and sold personal effects to survive,” he recounted.

He encouraged all successful students to pay back to their societies what God has given them.

The celebration was held under the theme: ” 50 years of secondary education at Ase.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, assured the students that his government would address challenges they face to enable them to come out with the best WASSCE results next year .

He therefore urged all students to excel in next years WASSCE examination to proved all doubting Thomas wrong about the free SHS policy.

“I am have been informed of your high level of discipline and academic achievement and urged you to continue in that direction” he said.

The president pledged to donate a 33-seatre bus to the school to alleviate some of the transportation problems facing the school and also directed the Minister of Roads and Highways to fully rehabilitate all the internal roads of the school.

The Headmaster of the school, Francis Koomson-Barnes, in his report, said the current students population is 1,502 comprising of 813 males and 689 females, 1142 boarders and 359 day students.

He said the academic performance in 2019 was far better than what was achieved in 2018 and saluted Master Joseph Ahenekwa who obtained 7 ones in the 2019 WAEC results.

BY Melvin Tarlue