Freddies Corner CEO Grabs Pan-African Heroes Award

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of smartphone dealership firm, Freddies Corner, Dr. Alfred Korlie Matey, has been honoured with a pan-African hero award for his immense contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian economy and business culture.

He was presented with the prestigious award by the ‘Pan-African Heroes Foundation (PAHF) and the Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA) at the Pan-African Heroes Honours ceremony which took place on Sunday, 29th December, 2019 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Korlie Matey informing him about his selection for the coveted award, the organizers wrote that “your profound contribution to the Ghanaian society, Africa and world at large, despite all the challenges surrounding us today, has earned you this privileged honour.”

“Indeed, you are a humanitarian, an esteemed philanthropist and an icon for entrepreneurship,” the letter added.

“You have been nominated as a result of your demonstrated excellence in business leadership with the highest conduct of ethical standards, integrity, civic and social responsibilities,” it said.

“After many nominated brands were evaluated and deliberated on for several hours in over thirteen weeks by the selection committee, your brand came up tops in the final top shortlist,” the letter added.

The ‘Pan-African Heroes Foundation’ [PAHF] is a non-profit subsidiary organization.

Its main objective is to acknowledge and project the image of self-motivated personalities, whose current activities directly support livelihoods, thereby, contributing towards socio-economic growth with a high potential to champion the cause of communal development.

Rectitude International Mission is a subsidiary organization of the Bureau of Research on Governance Commerce and Administration [BORGCA].

It is the International Relations Unit of BORGCA, acting in all internationally related affairs as well as events / programmes on behalf of all BORGCA’s subsidiary agencies.

’BORGCA’ is a research center for governance, commerce and administration related issues.

The Bureau, basically observes, monitors and collates information on selected interests aimed at purposes of effectiveness / recognition and performance in its competitive analysis.

It was formed to give a new look and direction focusing more closely on individual activities and the administrative performance of corporate institutions in African societies.

By Melvin Talue