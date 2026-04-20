Fredyma Dismisses Agya Koo’s New Party

Fred Kyei Mensah

Veteran sound engineer and music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, has downplayed the newly announced political movement by actor, Alexander Kofi Adu, a.k.a Agya Koo, saying it is unlikely to succeed in Ghana’s political space.

Speaking in an interview on Starr Showbiz with Feeling Daddy on Starr 103.5 FM, Fredyma responded to discussions surrounding the emerging Ghana First Party, also known as “The Base.”

He argued that the country’s political landscape remains firmly dominated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), making it difficult for new entrants to gain traction.

“Ghana for now is NDC and NPP. Forget it. All the other tangents… it will not end anywhere. Oh yes, it will not end anywhere,” he said.

Fredyma questioned the viability of the new movement, suggesting that attempts to establish alternative political platforms often fail due to weak foundations and motives that may extend beyond winning political power.

“The base… for where? You go to an election, you are part… it will amount to nothing,” he stated.

He further suggested that some emerging political groups may be positioning themselves to gain influence or bargaining power rather than to compete for governance genuinely.

“This is a facade. I foresee it as something for them to have a position that, yeah, it’s also something to stick in the political space. So anytime there’s going to be an election, you have to come and see them to negotiate with them,” he added.

Fredyma also pointed to the financial and organisational demands involved in building a political party, noting that nationwide structures are critical for survival.

“For it to have a new party, have party offices all around the country… It’s not a joke. You need maybe two years to the next election,” he said.

He contrasted the situation with Ghana’s long-established parties, explaining that the dominance of the NDC and NPP has remained consistent since the start of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

“Those names… NDC, NPP… that’s what is going to stay for a very long time,” he added.

His comments follow Agya Koo’s announcement of plans to launch the Ghana First Party, which he says is aimed at breaking the long-standing dominance of the two major political parties.

However, Fredyma maintained that such movements have historically struggled to achieve lasting relevance, insisting that Ghana’s current political structure remains deeply entrenched.