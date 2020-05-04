Free Food For Para-Athletes…To Face Covid-19

The food items that were donated to the para-athletes

The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC) has taken delivery of quantities of bags of rice and boxes of Milo food drink.

The donation was made possible following the kindness of Limitless Ghana, a foundation owned by a teenager, Arnav Nambiar.

The NPC Ghana, headed by Samson Deen, had appealed for support for para-athletes following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Young Arnav Nambiar, who is the ambassador for the Ghana Paralympic Team for the Japan Olympic Games, therefore decided to help.

Samson Deen showered tonnes of praises on Arnav Nambiar, a student of the Lincoln Community School, for using his foundation to help.

Mr. Deen bemoaned about how the COVID-19 is “biting” hard the para-athletes.

He disclosed that virtually all the games that the para-athletes were supposed to participate in this year and make money had been cancelled.

According to him, he initially used his own resources to support the para-athletes to survive the COVID-19 but he has exhausted his resources.

“We are calling on the President, sports minister and corporate Ghana to come to the aid of the para-athletes who are vulnerable,” he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi