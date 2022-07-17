Free SHS Has Come To Stay – Akufo-Addo

UHAS VC, Prof. John Owusu Gyapong showing President Akufo-Addo around some projects on the campus

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that despite the dire economic situation of the country, the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme will not be cancelled.

According to him, “Government will continue to intervene and remain responsible for the provision of free, quality basic and secondary education for all. Education should be a right for all of Ghana’s youth.

To this end he wants every child to be in school, no matter the cost since “Education is the equalizer for opportunities.”

The President gave the assurance over the weekend when he joined the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), in Ho (Volta Regional Capital) to climax its 10th Anniversary.

He stressed, “I want every child to be in school not only for what they learn in the books but also the life experiences that they will gain.”

These experiences and knowledge acquired are the greatest investment that the country can make for every child and its future, the President asserted.

He said the achievements of UHAS and the impact that graduates from the university are making across the country and even abroad is a testament to why Free SHS has come to stay. So far UHAS has graduated over 5,000 healthcare professionals in Medicine, Nursing, Midwifery, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Nutrition, and Public Health among others.

President Cutting the 10th Anniversary Cake with UHAS VC, Prof. John Owusu Gyapong and the Chairman of UHAS Council, Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse as well as other Dignitaries

UHAS Rising

President Akufo-Addo commended UHAs for their focus and gradual realization of their goal of becoming Ghana’s pre-eminent health learning and teaching institution, dedicated to research and community service.

The evidence of which the President said was in the great strides it (UHAS) has chalked in health research- ranked amongst the top three (3) Universities in Ghana and named number one in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022 in the SDG-3 category in Ghana.

Chairman of UHAS Council, Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse said the university which has grown its student population from 155 in 2012 to about 7,678 currently with a staff strength of 891, requires urgent completion of all ongoing projects at both the Ho and Hohoe campuses to address its infrastructure deficit.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Owusu Gyapong whose 6-year tenure ends on 31st July 2022, said the university with the support of all key stakeholders has remained true to its mandate and established ten out of the eleven academic units expected of it. It has also rolled out 19 undergraduate and nine postgraduate programmes across its nine schools and two institutes.

It is therefore not a coincidence that the UHAS has become a household brand with so much recognition and acceptance among its peers and stakeholders.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)