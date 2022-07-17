Tiwa Savage Bags Doctorate Degree From University Of Kent

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has bagged a doctorate degree from the University of Kent in the UK.

The mother of one who completed a degree in Accounting at the University was awarded an honorary degree during its congregation ceremonies at Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals.

The university gave reasons why the musician was awarded the honourary degree.

“Tiwa Savage will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music.”

Tiwa joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been awarded doctorate degrees from foreign universities.

Other celebrities who have also bagged doctorate degrees include Peter Okoye, dancer Kaffy and Alexx Ekubo.

Okoye and Kaffy bagged their degrees from Escae-Benin University, Benin Republic while Ekubo was honoured at the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston University in Benin Republic, according Pulse Nigeria reports.