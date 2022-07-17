Mahama’s Girl Allegedly Twerks Wild In Viral Video

Farida Mahama

A video of a young lady believed to be Farida Mahama, daughter of former President John Mahama, twerking wild has taken over social media over the weekend.

The self-recorded video was allegedly released via Farida’s private Snapchat story on Friday, July 15.

The one-minute and thirty-second video showed the young lady giving her followers a wild twerking lesson to the surprise of many social media users.

Before twerking, she stated that she wasn’t a professional twerker but she was going to teach her followers how to do the up-down moves.

The video has since gone viral on social media. Many social media users are divided over whether the lady is indeed Mahama’s daughter or not.

In August 2021 the ex-president came out to caution the general public of scammers using the name of his daughter, Farida Mahama on social media.

He indicated at the time that his daughter was not on both Facebook and Instagram.

“We want to inform the general public, especially the Facebook Community and media houses that Ms Farida Dramani Mahama does not have a Facebook account, neither has she or her parents sanctioned the creation of a Facebook Group in her name. While steps have been taken to officially notify Facebook of the fake accounts in her name, the public is hereby advised to kindly disregard all pages and groups posting and making comments under posts such as Farida Mahama.

“An Instagram page set up by the same scammers in the name of Farida, @farida_mahama_ is also fake. The general public is kindly advised to desist from any engagements with the said account believing that it is Farida Dramani Mahama,” a statement from his office indicated at the time.

It’s almost a year now and it is not readily clear if Farida has now joined social media particularly, Snapchat.

Interestingly the former first family has been quiet about the new Twerking video making the rounds.

Watch the Video Below