NPP National Election: Full List Of Results

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected new National Executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Over 6,000 delegates took part in the National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16, 2022 under the theme, “Holding Together, Working Together.”

The newly elected National Executive Committee are; Stephen Ntim – National Chairman, Vice Chairperson – Danquah Smith Buttey, Rita Asobayire – 2nd Vice Chairperson and Alhaji Masawuud Osman– 3rd Vice Chairman; Justin Frimpong Koduah – General Secretary, Henry Nana Boakye – National Organiser and Kate Gyamfua – National Women’s Organiser.

The rest are National Nasara Coordinator; Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah, National Youth Organiser; Salam Mohammed Mustafa and Treasurer; Dr Charles Dwamena.

Former National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay sworn the newly elected executives of the party into office.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF THE NPP NATIONAL EXECUTIVE ELECTION ELECTIONS

Chairperson

Stephen Ayesu Ntim – 4,014 (Winner)

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah – 294

Stephen Asamoah Boateng – 1,010

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama – 44

Sammy Crabbe – 32

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi – 101

Akwasi Osei-Adjei – 20

General Secretary

John Boadu – 2,524 (45.6%)

Justin Kodua Frimpong – 2,837 (Winner)

Iddrisu Musah – 104 (1.88%)

Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh – 08

Frederick Opare-Ansah – 50

Charles Bissue (Pulled out) – 12

Vice Chairperson

Rita Talata Asobayire – 2,927 (2nd)

Michael Omari Wadie – 1,635

Nuworsu Ken-Wood – 520

Ismail Yahuza – 613

McJewells Annan – 155

Danquah Smith Buttey – 2,982 (1st)

Edmond Oppong-Peprah – 479

Kiston Akomeng – 2,069

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah – 491

Alhaji Masawudu Osman – 2,128 (3rd)

National Organiser

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover – 2,274

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) – 2,870 (Winner)

Bright Essilfie Kumi – 137

Seth Adu-Adjei – 25

Eric Amoako Twum – 185

Nana Owusu Fordjour – 44

National Youth Organiser

Abanga Fusani Yakubu – 153

Salam Mohammed Mustapha – 255 (Winner)

Prince Kamal Gumah – 101

Michael Osei Boateng – 120

National Nasara Co-ordinator

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa – 328 (Winner)

Haruna Maiga – 05

Abdul-Muazu Kunata – 02

Awal Mohammed – 24

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo – 09

Haruna Ishmael – 199

Women’s Organiser

Kate Gyamfua – 620

Ellen Ama Daaku – 09

Hajia Sawudata Saeed– 32

National Treasurer

Mary Posch-Oduro – 1,303

Dr Charles Dwamena – 2,917 (Winner)

Dr Yusif Tedam – 125

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah – 1,197

By Vincent Kubi