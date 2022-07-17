NPP National Election: Full List Of Results

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected new National Executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
Over 6,000 delegates took part in the National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16, 2022 under the theme, “Holding Together, Working Together.”
The newly elected National Executive Committee are; Stephen Ntim – National Chairman, Vice Chairperson – Danquah Smith Buttey, Rita Asobayire – 2nd Vice Chairperson and Alhaji Masawuud Osman– 3rd Vice Chairman; Justin Frimpong Koduah – General Secretary, Henry Nana Boakye – National Organiser and Kate Gyamfua – National Women’s Organiser.
The rest are National Nasara Coordinator; Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah, National Youth Organiser; Salam Mohammed Mustafa and Treasurer; Dr Charles Dwamena.
Former National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay sworn the newly elected executives of the party into office.
BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF THE NPP NATIONAL EXECUTIVE ELECTION ELECTIONS
Chairperson
Stephen Ayesu Ntim – 4,014 (Winner)
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah – 294
Stephen Asamoah Boateng – 1,010
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama – 44
Sammy Crabbe – 32
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi – 101
Akwasi Osei-Adjei – 20
General Secretary
John Boadu – 2,524 (45.6%)
Justin Kodua Frimpong – 2,837 (Winner)
Iddrisu Musah – 104 (1.88%)
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh – 08
Frederick Opare-Ansah – 50
Charles Bissue (Pulled out) – 12
Vice Chairperson
Rita Talata Asobayire – 2,927 (2nd)
Michael Omari Wadie – 1,635
Nuworsu Ken-Wood – 520
Ismail Yahuza – 613
McJewells Annan – 155
Danquah Smith Buttey – 2,982 (1st)
Edmond Oppong-Peprah – 479
Kiston Akomeng – 2,069
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah – 491
Alhaji Masawudu Osman – 2,128 (3rd)
National Organiser
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover – 2,274
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) – 2,870 (Winner)
Bright Essilfie Kumi – 137
Seth Adu-Adjei – 25
Eric Amoako Twum – 185
Nana Owusu Fordjour – 44
National Youth Organiser
Abanga Fusani Yakubu – 153
Salam Mohammed Mustapha – 255 (Winner)
Prince Kamal Gumah – 101
Michael Osei Boateng – 120
National Nasara Co-ordinator
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa – 328 (Winner)
Haruna Maiga – 05
Abdul-Muazu Kunata – 02
Awal Mohammed – 24
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo – 09
Haruna Ishmael – 199
Women’s Organiser
Kate Gyamfua – 620
Ellen Ama Daaku – 09
Hajia Sawudata Saeed– 32
National Treasurer
Mary Posch-Oduro – 1,303
Dr Charles Dwamena – 2,917 (Winner)
Dr Yusif Tedam – 125
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah – 1,197
