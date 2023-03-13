Fresh Charges For Ashaiman Soldier Killers

Some of the suspects in court today

Police are preparing to arraign the suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of the military man at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region in another court.

According to sources, the suspects would be arraigned before a Tema District Court on murder charges.

Already, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper, 20-year-old unemployed, Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman; Naadu 20-years scrap dealer are facing two charges at the Ashaiman Circuit Court of conspiracy to commit crime, namely, attempted robbery, contrary to sections 23(1) and 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and robbery contrary to sections 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The remaining four suspects Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Scrap dealer, Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu, Trader, Yusif Mohammed, scrap dealer and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim, scrap dealer have been charged with dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

Per the fact sheet, on March 4, 2023, presented by Superintendent Sylvester Asare at court, police received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.

Upon the receipt of the information, a team of Police officers proceeded to the said location and confirmed the Incident.

The Police team retrieved a number of items at the crime scene, including a knife with blood stains on it and a backpack. In the backpack, Police found 1 Samsung tablet, 1 Apple laptop, 1 military uniform with the name tag “Imoro”, 8 other items of clothing, as well as a Ghana card and a Health Insurance card bearing the name Imoro Sherrif.

The body of the deceased was thereafter conveyed to a hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Police immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased and led to the arrest of the accused persons on March 10, 2023 at their hideouts, Ashiaman.

Investigation has established that the deceased, a Soldier stationed at 3rd Infantry Battalion, Sunyani on March 3, 2023 had visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30pm and left the place in the middle of the night at about 01:30am, on March 4.

At about 1:45am on March 4, 2022, the accused persons attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman, and for the purposes of stealing a mobile phone from Sheriff stabbed him with intent of overcoming the resistance of Sherrif to steal his mobile phone.

Suspects Samuel and Abubakar successfully robbed the deceased of his mobile phone and sold same to Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at GHC300. Ibrahim Rakib subsequently sold the phone to Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu for GHC350.

However, Safianu is being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone and claims to have sold it to Yussif Mohammed for GHC500 and later to Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.

By Vincent Kubi