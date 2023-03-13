How Police Arrested Ashaiman Slain Soldier Killers …The Inside Story

Police have given out detailed information about how the supposed murderers of the 22-year-old solider, Imoro Sherrif were rounded up after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation.

According to the police, six persons have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, a soldier who was killed at Taifa Ashaiman in tne Greater Accra Region.

On March 4, 2023, police said it received information to the effect that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.

Without much time, a team of Police Detectives were detailed to the said location where they confirmed the incident and immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased victim.

“The officers cordoned off the scene of crime and called in the Police Crime Scene team to process the scene for forensic analysis.

“At the scene, the Crime Scene Team retrieved a number of items including a knife with blood stains on it and a back pack. In the back pack, Police found 1 Samsung tablet, 1 Apple laptop, 1 military uniform with the name tag “Imoro”, 8 other clothes, as well as a Ghana card and a Health Insurance card bearing the name Imoro Sherrif.

“Suspecting the victim could be a military officer, in line with Police standard operating procedure for handling institution-based victims, the Military was accordingly notified of the incident and some military officers came to identify the deceased to Police as Imoro Sheriff, a soldier,” police said in a statement released Sunday March 12, 2023.

It continued that the body of the deceased was thereafter conveyed to a hospital for preservation and autopsy.

As part of the investigation, an intelligence operation was immediately launched within Ashiaman and other strategic locations of interest to follow up on all relevant leads on the case.

Touching on how the soldier was killed, the police said investigations further revealed that on March 3, 2023 the deceased visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30pm and left the place the following day, March 4, at about 01:30am and it was upon his return when he was attacked by the assailants.

On March 9, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.

Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were also arrested at their hideouts on March 10, 2023.

On March 11, two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were also arrested.

Per the police investigation, suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45am on March 4, 2022 attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack.

“The deceased however resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone, an iPhone 6 and bolted with the phone leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm,” the statement read in parts.

A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased’s body on 8th March, 2023 after which the pathologist gave the cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of left arm consistent with stabbed injury.

According to the police, it investigation also revealed that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick sold the iPhone which they had robbed from the deceased to suspect Ibrahim Abdul Rakib who later sold it to suspect Safianu Musah.

“Suspect Safianu Musah is being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone as he claims to have sold it to suspect Yussif Mohammed and later to suspect Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim. Both suspects were arrested and are assisting in the investigation to recover the phone.”

