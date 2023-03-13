Slain Solider Slept In Girlfriend’s Place – Police

Sherif Imoro

Details emerging indicate that the young military man who was killed at Ashaiman spent the night at his girlfriend’s home at Newtown, a suburb of the area.

He was said to have visited the girlfriend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30pm and left the place the following day, March 4, at about 01:30am.

A statement from the police sighted by DGN Online said it was upon his return by foot through the dangerous area when the two assailants attacked him halfway through his journey.

Police said the attackers took away his Iphone 6 after he was stabbed by the suspected robbers.

According to police on March 4, 2023, it received information to the effect that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region and detectives therefore proceeded to the said location where they confirmed the incident.

Police immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased victim.

The officers cordoned off the scene of the crime and called in the Police Crime Scene team to process the scene for forensic analysis.

At the scene, the Crime Scene Team retrieved a number of items including a knife with blood stains on it and a back pack. In the back pack, Police found 1 Samsung tablet, 1 Apple laptop, 1 military uniform with the name tag “Imoro”, 8 other clothes, as well as a Ghana card and a Health Insurance card bearing the name Imoro Sherrif.

Suspecting the victim could be a military officer, in line with Police standard operating procedure for handling institution-based victims, the Military was accordingly notified of the incident and some military officers came to identify the deceased to Police as Imoro Sheriff, a soldier.

The body of the deceased was thereafter conveyed to a hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“Investigations further revealed that on 3rd March, 2023 the deceased visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30pm and left the place the following day, 4th March, at about 01:30am.

“After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March, the police arrested suspects

Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman. Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were also arrested at their hideouts on 10th March, 2023. Two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March respectively.

“Investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45am on 4th March 2022 attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and the backpack.

The deceased however resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone, an iPhone 6 and bolted with the phone leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm,” a statement from the police reads.

A postmortem examination which was performed on the deceased’s body on March 8, 2023 gave the cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of left arm consistent with stabbed injury.

It was established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick sold the iPhone which they had robbed from the deceased to suspect Ibrahim Abdul Rakib who later sold it to suspect Safianu Musah. Suspect Safianu Musah is being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone as he claims to have sold it to suspect Yussif Mohammed and later to suspect Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim. Both suspects were arrested and are assisting the investigation to recover the phone.

All the six suspects have been remanded into Police custody by Ashaiman circuit court.

By Vincent Kubi