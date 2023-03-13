Nana Ama McBrown Joins Onua TV

Nana Ama McBrown

Actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has officially joined Media General Group owners of TV3, 3fm and Onua Fm & TV among others.

This followed earlier rumours of her exit from UTV under the Despite Media Group.

Nana will be working on Onua TV and Fm.

She was given a rousing welcome with drumming and dancing at the premises of Media General on Monday, March 13, 2023 when she showed up at the media network to confirm her move.

Until joining Media General, Nana Ama was a host of UTV’s popular program, United Showbiz. The move from UTV has come as a surprise to many. It is unclear why she decided to quit but it is obvious she hasn’t been consistent on her UTV show. She has been on and off.

She went off UTV at the beginning of 2022 and later announced her return in June 2022.

Within that period there were allegations that she was pregnant and subsequent allegations that she had a baby. But she came out to deny the claims upon resuming her work.

But after the return she hadn’t been consistent, suggesting that she may be having problems with her work at the Despite Media Group.