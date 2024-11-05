Friday Is Not Holiday- Interior Ministry Clarifies

In a surprise announcement, the Ministry of the Interior has declared that Friday, November 8, 2024, will not be a public holiday, despite marking the 2024 National Farmers’ Day.

This clarification comes amid potential confusion surrounding the holiday schedule.

The National Farmers’ Day is typically celebrated on the first Friday of December every year.

However, this year’s early celebration on November 8 has led to uncertainty about its status as a public holiday.

Minister for the Interior Henry Quarty signed a statement reassuring the public that Friday, December 6, 2024, remains the statutory public holiday for Farmers’ Day and will be observed nationwide as such.

BY Daniel Bampoe