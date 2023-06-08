Frimpong-Boateng Speaks On His Arrest

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has revealed his experience with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) following an invitation to appear before them.

The Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) was invited to the OSP office and was surprised to find himself in a room filled with OSP officials.

He was questioned about his work with the IMCM and was then told he was under arrest on charges of corruption-related activities in relation to the committee he chaired.

“Maybe yes, maybe no, I’m on bail. The background is that on May 13 or 14, I received a letter from the OSP to appear before them. I was to report on May 16 at 10am. Which I did. They later said they were investigating corruption and corruption-related activities of the IMCM, and I was a little bit disturbed. I thought that they were going to stop galamsey and all that, but anyway. I went there and was ushered into a room. Next to me were my lawyers and opposite me were the Principal Investigator and some officers from that office.

“The Chief Prosecutor put his left hand on my shoulder and said, ‘You are under arrest.’ I asked, ‘Why am I under arrest? What are my charges?’ ‘Well, there are no specific charges. We are investigating corruption and corruption-related activities on the committee you chaired,’” he said in an interview with Joy News.

He was bailed for GH¢2 million after his friend verified his details. Professor Frimpong-Boateng was unsure about the specifics of his case but promised to answer the charges as best he could.

“He asked if I was ready to answer some questions and I told him I would do my best. I was asked a lot of questions, and it took a little bit over 2hours. After that, I was told I had to be bailed before I would be released. I was offered self-recognizance bail. A friend was in the lobby, so he came up and bailed me and I left. I was told that if the need arises, I would be invited back to the office. That is what happened. And of course, some of the OSP officers went to see my friend’s place where he was staying to make sure that if I abscond, he would be able to produce me before the court.

“I don’t feel comfortable going over the questions they asked me, because this is a prosecutor investigating me. It was a broad-based question on many topics, and I answered as best as I could. And so that was it. No, they didn’t come to my house,” he added.

The OSP indicated that if the need arose, he would be invited back to their office.

By Vincent Kubi