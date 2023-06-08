Voices In Worship Discharges Babies At Mamobi Hospital

VIW Members with some management and staff of the Mamobi General Hospital

The youth choir of Royalhouse Chapel International, Voices In Worship (VIW) has paid the medical bills of babies at the Mamobi General Hospital.

The gesture falls under the flagship annual event of the choir themed, ‘Baby Project’ where members raise funds to pay the bills for mothers of newborns who have been detained at hospitals for their indebtedness.

In all the medical bill of 13 babies and their mothers were catered for in the exercise and the word of God shared with the mothers.

Pastor In Charge of VIW, Rev. Albert Nii Tettey Ayitey, said ‘Baby Project’ is an annual event on the choir’s calendar to demonstrate the love of God outside of the church.

“We want thank the Apostle General, Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife, Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah for giving us the mandate to undertake this exercise yearly.

We know that it is not just about the gesture but the encounter this people have with Jesus as well,” he said.

Head of Finance, Mamobi General Hospital, Inusah Ibn Vudu, who received the payment on behalf of the hospital management, expressed gratitude for the benevolence shown by the young people of Royalhouse Chapel.

He indicated that per the location of the hospital, a high number of patients including pregnant women who visit for medical care are unable to pay for the services they receive.

“So organisations and groups like Voices In Worship are what we rely on to defray some of the cost that these women have,” he said.

Gloria Dotse, a mother of twin babies (boy and girl) and a beneficiary of the ‘Baby Project’ was grateful for the support.

“It’s been one week since I was delivered of my twins, we came for check up and the boy was admitted for jaundice. We have been here for six day now and I cannot afford the bills for his treatment,” says Gloria who is a petty trader.

“God bless Voices in Worship for paying our bills and the good work they are doing,” she added.

Nursing Officer stationed that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Victoria Opoku, painted a dire picture of the situation indicating that often, nurses have to go out and solicit for funds in order to cover the cost of treatment for the babies.

“Sometimes when mothers come here we have to contribute and give them money to buy food so you wonder what happens if they take the babies home,” she added and appealed for more support.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri