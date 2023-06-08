We’re Committed To Supporting Innovation-Based Startups- NEIP Boss

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah addressing the media

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has reaffirmed NEIP’s commitment to supporting innovation-based startups in the country.

According to him, NEIP with support from the government has devoted significant resources to unearth innovation-based startups in the country through direct and indirect funding to third-party institutions such as tech hubs, incubators, accelerators, and other business development service providers, to provide business support for innovation-based startups.

“This support is in-line with the government’s commitment to providing the platform to bring together the brightest minds, innovative ideas, and various opportunities that lie within our innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem as part alleviating poverty and unemployment in the country,” he said.

Mr. Nkansah made this statement at the launch of the National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week Programme in Accra.

The NEIP outdoored series of events ahead of the National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week Programme geared at advocating Ghanaians’ involvement with innovation issues.

The programmes include the Senior High School Innovation Challenge. This according to NEIP the event will be organized on a zonal basis and bring together secondary school students across Ghana. The schools that present the most innovative ideas and make it to the finals will receive awards. They will get support from NEIP to commercialize their ideas and solutions.

Similarly, the innovation and entrepreneurship symposium will host stakeholders from academia, the innovation space, investors, entrepreneurs and Policymakers to deliver a keynote address on topics relating to innovation, intellectual property, among others.

The Hackathon Competition will engage participants to produce solutions to sector-specific problems while the NEIP innovation and entrepreneurship showcase will create an avenue where innovators and entrepreneurs can exhibit their innovative products and services.

“Throughout these celebrations, participants will have the chance to participate in interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, and thought-provoking keynotes delivered by industry leaders and experts. They will get the opportunity to sharpen their skills, broaden their horizons, and gain valuable insights into various facets of innovation and entrepreneurship” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke