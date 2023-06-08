Hajj Airlift Starts Tomorrow In Tamale

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board Secretariat, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, has landed in Tamale to oversee the formalities preceding the commencement of flights to Saudi Arabia from the Northern end.

Accompanying him are some members of the Secretariat who have already set to work to ensure a smooth operation.

Speaking to the DAILY GUIDE upon touching down at the Tamale International Airport, he said “all is set for the airlift. The relevant agencies have readied themselves for the task which God willing will be smooth. We have taken all the necessary measures to achieve success.”

Meanwhile, the Hajj Village in Accra is now a beehive of activities as agents and prospective pilgrims alike can be seen going in and departing the venue as they ensure that their documentations are in order.

The frontage of the Hajj Village has been given a facelift with fresh chippings and a barricade to ensure security during the operations which commences as soon as the Northern end’s is completed.

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE from Saudi Arabia is that visa abusers are weighing their options as the Ghana Hajj Board and Saudi authorities have fresh strategies to ensure that they do not infiltrate the camp of the Ghanaian contingent.

As for the Saudi authorities, they are ready to apply the sanctions on those whose are unqualified to perform the Hajj because of their visa status.

Over two thousand such illegal Ghanaians are in Saudi Arabia ready to abuse their visas, but as the Executive Secretary said, “we call on genuine pilgrims to support us in stopping these persons from entering our camp. Our efforts at ensuring the comfort of our pilgrims will be threatened by the illegal persons.”

By A.R. Gomda