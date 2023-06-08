Frimpong-Boateng Bitter -You’ll Not Stay In Power Forever – He Cries

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Ghana’s former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation says he feels victimized by his invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Speaking to reporters in a media interview, the former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) expressed his dissatisfaction with the way he has been treated since his invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He claimed that his invitation was politically motivated and that he felt victimized.

Furthermore, he cautioned the government that they would not remain in power forever and that they should be mindful of their actions.

He added that those who are in power now may eventually find themselves at the receiving end of an investigation and would have to answer questions.

“Those who are in charge now should also know that at some point they will be at the other end. If you are on one side of the table, at another point in time you may be at the other end. And you will also be receiving questions. So whatever you are doing, we should be clever that you are doing everything in the interest of Ghana.”

The former IMCIM chairman also took the opportunity to speak on illegal mining and urged the government to take a more proactive approach towards the issue.

He suggested that the government should establish a task force to tackle illegal mining and enforce the laws governing the sector.

He further advised the government to provide the necessary resources and training to the task force to enable them to effectively carry out their duties.

He emphasized that illegal mining is a serious issue that needs urgent attention and urged the government to take the necessary steps to address it.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng warned the government to be mindful of their actions and to ensure that they uphold the rule of law.

He urged the government to take the necessary steps to address the issue of illegal mining and to ensure that the sector is regulated in a responsible manner.

By Vincent Kubi