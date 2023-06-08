I’m Not Scared Of Jail– Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

Former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has stated that he is not afraid of being prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and if convicted so be it.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng was arrested by the OSP last month regarding suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved IMCIM.

However, in an interview with JoyNews, he insisted that he did nothing wrong to warrant such action from the Special Prosecutor.

He further added that he is “not scared” of being convicted and emphasized that everything must be done in the interest of Ghana.

“If bad people want to kill you, they know what to do to kill you. If people who have the power to do things want to ditch you, they will know how to do it because it happens. So whatever you are doing, we should be careful that we are doing everything in the interest of Ghana,” he said.

In his narration of his experience with the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Frimpong-Boateng said he was offered self-recognizance bail and was told that if the need arises, he would be invited back to the office.

By Vincent Kubi